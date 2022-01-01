The Certificate in Prayer and Spiritual Direction from the University of Mary will form you by bringing you deeper into your own communion with Jesus Christ and equipping you to receive fruitfully from the life of grace. It also provides the foundation for a life of leading others deeper into their relationship with the Triune God.

Today, the Church and world are in deep need of people of spiritual depth enjoying communion with the Holy Trinity and attuned to the leading of the Holy Spirit. This certificate program will form you to become such a person. You will deepen your own life of prayer as a disciple of Christ – clergy, religious, or lay leader – and begin to gain the knowledge, virtues, and skills necessary to bring others into an ever more faithful and fruitful experience of prayer and devotion. You will explore the historic monastic tradition of prayer and spiritual direction and apply it to the present day. This certificate can be combined with the graduate certificates in Marriage and Family and Sacred Scripture to complete the requirements of the MA in Applied Catholic Theology.

The content of this certificate provides a firm foundation for the spiritual life and assists students to receive spiritual direction fruitfully. Many graduates of this certificate of the MA will want to proceed to full certification as a Spiritual Director, offered in partnership with the Sioux Spiritual Center. The full certification then qualifies you to offer spiritual direction to others!

Take the First Step

Get in touch with any questions or submit the simple application for admission.

We will assist you every step of the way toward acceptance so you can enroll and begin your classes!